Detroit's 'most wanted,' sought for sex crimes, captured in Washington state after police chase

A fugitive sex offender dubbed Detroit's "most wanted" since 2018 was taken into custody in Burien, Washington state, on Tuesday following a pursuit by law enforcement.

Cory Alan Olson, who was using various aliases while on the run, had been evading law enforcement while living in the area in Washington before he was nabbed by King County Sheriff's detectives, according to Fox 13.

Olson had been using the name "Randall," which matched the name of a person in Kansas, whose identity was compromised while Olson was working temporary jobs in Washington state. Kansas authorities notified Washington state officials after the individual in Kansas was questioned about unpaid taxes on income earned elsewhere, leading to further investigation.

"I love the find me puzzle," Detective Riley Myklebust, who played a key role in Olson's capture, told Fox 13.

Myklebust said he ran into significant challenges while investigating identity theft cases.

"After about a week of looking through 10 plus addresses, years of records, I couldn't figure out who this guy was, and that was a hint, because usually I can figure it out," he said.

Olson was discovered by detectives as he was stepping into his car at a new job in Burien. Police attempted to stop him when Olson pushed a sergeant and drove away. But he was captured a short time later by Myklebust, who had been pursuing him in a minivan.

Fingerprints confirmed Olson's identity, although he still refused to admit who he was.

"What did he say? He wouldn't give it up," Myklebust said.

Olson's criminal history includes the sexual assault of a teenage girl and evading arrest by injuring a deputy in a car crash. He then moved to Washington state, where he was charged for another sexual assault against a person with special needs.

During his arraignment for identity theft, criminal impersonation and multiple counts of forgery, Olson's attorney sought to protect his identity, which was granted by the court, Fox 13 reported.

Police have highlighted the importance of public recognition due to a history of repeated sexual offenses. Olsen often went to karaoke bars and presented himself as a wealthy investor with a military background and often targeted women with teenage daughters, according to Fox 13.

Detectives noted his presence in several communities, including Issaquah, downtown Seattle, Puyallup and Olympia, the outlet reported. They said he used several names in addition to Randall, including Josiah, Payton and Nikko, with the last names Arb or Cadaa.

Anyone who has been a victim of Olson's is urged to contact police.