Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Detroit

Detroit police officer appears in virtual court hearing in boxers: 'You got some pants on, officer?'

Judge Sean Perkins asked in disbelief if Officer Matthew Jackson had pants on during Monday's Zoom session

By Bonny Chu Fox News
close
Detroit police officer appears in virtual court without pants Video

Detroit police officer appears in virtual court without pants

Detroit officer Matthew Jackson appeared in virtual court without any pants on Oct. 27, sparking shock among the judge and another attorney on the call. (36th District Court via Storyful)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Detroit police officer left a judge momentarily speechless after appearing in a virtual court hearing wearing his official uniform shirt and badge — but without pants.

Officer Matthew Jackson of the Detroit Police Department joined a Zoom session Monday for a case involving disorderly conduct and drag racing, a type of reckless driving involving cars racing over a short distance, according to a video of the hearing posted by the 36th District Court.

The video clip has since gone viral across social media.

CINCINNATI ASSAULT: POLICE CHIEFS RIP LEADERS OVER BAIL LAWS, ‘GAPS IN THE JUDICIAL PROCESS’

officer in room sitting without pants and raising hand

Detroit police Officer Matthew Jackson appeared in a virtual court hearing on Zoom without pants on Oct. 27. (36th District Court via Storyful)

Video of the hearing shows Jackson seated before the camera dressed in his official police button-up shirt and badge with what appeared to be dark-colored boxer shorts below.

A visibly startled attorney on the call reacted to the sight as Judge Sean Perkins paused and then asked in disbelief, "You got some pants on, officer?"

"No, sir," Jackson replied, before quickly adjusting his phone to shift the camera away from his legs.

CRIMINALS IMPERSONATE POLICE TO EXPLOIT PEOPLE’S TRUST, VETERAN OFFICER WARNS: HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

judge looking bewildered

Judge Sean Perkins looked confused after seeing an officer attend a virtual court hearing without pants. (36th District Court via Storyful)

Though clearly surprised, Judge Perkins attempted to continue with the proceeding without further comment. It remains unclear why Jackson appeared without pants during the hearing.

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital on Thursday, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison apologized on behalf of the department, calling the officer’s conduct "not representative of the professionalism" of the police department. 

HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER KILLS TOURIST IN NYC AFTER STRIKING COUPLE ON STREET, SAY WITNESSES

officer speaks to phone during virtual court hearing on zoom

Officer Matthew Jackson shifts a camera away from his legs after a judge and attorney confronted him about his attire Oct. 27. (36th District Court via Storyful)

"The Detroit Police Department requires its officers to represent themselves in a dignified and professional manner while attending court proceedings," Bettison said. "The involved officer's actions are not representative of the professionalism of this department and will be appropriately addressed to maintain the public confidence and efficient operation of this department.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our apologies are hereby extended to the judges and staff of the court, as well as anyone else who may have been in attendance during this incident."

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue