Detroit police officer appears in virtual court hearing in boxers: 'You got some pants on, officer?'

A Detroit police officer left a judge momentarily speechless after appearing in a virtual court hearing wearing his official uniform shirt and badge — but without pants.

Officer Matthew Jackson of the Detroit Police Department joined a Zoom session Monday for a case involving disorderly conduct and drag racing, a type of reckless driving involving cars racing over a short distance, according to a video of the hearing posted by the 36th District Court.

The video clip has since gone viral across social media.

Video of the hearing shows Jackson seated before the camera dressed in his official police button-up shirt and badge with what appeared to be dark-colored boxer shorts below.

A visibly startled attorney on the call reacted to the sight as Judge Sean Perkins paused and then asked in disbelief, "You got some pants on, officer?"

"No, sir," Jackson replied, before quickly adjusting his phone to shift the camera away from his legs.

Though clearly surprised, Judge Perkins attempted to continue with the proceeding without further comment. It remains unclear why Jackson appeared without pants during the hearing.

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital on Thursday, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison apologized on behalf of the department, calling the officer’s conduct "not representative of the professionalism" of the police department.

"The Detroit Police Department requires its officers to represent themselves in a dignified and professional manner while attending court proceedings," Bettison said. "The involved officer's actions are not representative of the professionalism of this department and will be appropriately addressed to maintain the public confidence and efficient operation of this department.

"Our apologies are hereby extended to the judges and staff of the court, as well as anyone else who may have been in attendance during this incident."