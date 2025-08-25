Criminals impersonate police to exploit people’s trust, veteran officer warns: how to protect yourself

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Law enforcement officials are addressing mounting concerns after a series of troubling cases involving criminals impersonating police officers have surfaced, raising alarms about public safety and trust in genuine authority.

Ken Alexandrow, a retired Nashville Metropolitan police officer and self-defense trainer, told Fox News Digital that these offenders are using fake badges, uniforms, and even outfitted vehicles with strobe lights purchased online to rob, assault, and extort unsuspecting victims.

He warned that although the incidents are relatively isolated, they are deeply damaging to public trust.

"They see a uniform and immediately associate it with law enforcement," Alexandrow explained. "People don’t stop to read the badge. They see authority, and they comply."

Recent Cases of Police Impersonation

The most recent incident occurred on Aug. 22 in Texas, when two men allegedly posing as police officers were fatally shot after attempting to gain access to a home.

Authorities told FOX 26 Houston that the suspects, wearing masks, bulletproof vests, and badges around their necks, told the homeowner they were serving a warrant. Suspicious after spotting the men through a Ring camera and noting the absence of police vehicles, the residents refused to open the door. Police said the suspects fired into the home, prompting the homeowners to return fire, killing both men.

Last week in Santa Rosa, California, police arrested a 42-year-old security guard, Peni Cere, accused of sexually assaulting a woman in July after impersonating an officer.

Authorities say he threatened the victim, who had been sleeping in her car, with deportation while displaying a badge and claiming to be "police." Fearing immigration consequences, the woman delayed reporting the attack but eventually came forward with a family member’s encouragement.

"Based on the boldness of Cere’s actions, and the fact he identified himself as ‘police’ and threatened the victim he would report her to ICE, we believe there may be more unidentified victims who have been too scared to come forward," police said in a news release.

In Maryland, 19-year-old Jayden Ballard was charged with impersonating a police officer earlier this month after allegedly gaining access to a marked Maryland State Police vehicle and making fake traffic stops while wearing a uniform.

In one of the most shocking cases, a man posing as an officer fatally shot Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband in June, and also wounded State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. The suspect, identified as Vance Luther Boelter, reportedly wore tactical gear and posed as a law enforcement officer while approaching the victims’ homes.

Minnesota’s Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson condemned the deception and affirmed how troubling the ambush was.

"[The] suspect exploited the trust of our uniforms, what our uniforms are meant to represent," Jacobson previously said. "That betrayal is deeply disturbing to those of us who wear the badge with honor and responsibility."

Warnings from Officials

In the wake of these cases, the Arizona Department of Safety, along with Governor Katie Hobb's office, issued a warning last month to urge vigilance.

"Impersonating a law enforcement officer is a serious crime that undermines public trust and threatens community safety," Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said in a news release. "Our agency is committed to rigorously investigating and prosecuting anyone who falsely presents themselves as a peace officer."

Glover added that they will "not tolerate individuals who exploit the authority and image of law enforcement for criminal or deceptive purposes."

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs echoed the warning, stating that "local and state law enforcement have a tough job to do."

Impersonating them makes that job even tougher. It puts our officers in harm's way, undermines public trust, and makes our communities less safe," Hobbs said in a statement. "Impersonating a law enforcement officer is a felony in Arizona, and anybody caught doing so will be charged to the fullest extent of the law."

Easy Access to Fake Gear

According to Alexandrow, much of the gear used in these crimes is easy to obtain.

He said uniform shops often sell shirts, boots, and duty belts without scrutiny, while strobe lights can be purchased online. Official badges and patches are supposed to be restricted, but counterfeit versions are readily available.

The only items tightly controlled are official patches and law enforcement badges, but counterfeit versions are easily created.

"It is not difficult to obtain the clothing, the patches, the badge, the duty belt, the weaponry," Alexandrow said.

He added that real patrol vehicles are typically "lit up like a Christmas tree" with 360-degree lighting, while impostors often rely on a single dash light or cheap strobes.

How to Protect Yourself

Authorities urge anyone who suspects they’ve encountered a police impersonator to act cautiously and to contact local law enforcement immediately.

"The chances are if someone doesn’t respond (to dispatch), then you know it’s not the real police," Alexandrow said.

Officials offered guidance to help those who believe they have encountered a law enforcement impersonator:

If driving, try to pull over in a well-lit, populated area

Request identification: Law enforcement officers are required to carry authorized credentials that identify them and their agency

Call 911

Note identifying details (vehicle type, license plate, badge number)

Remain calm

Trust on the Line

Though cases are not widespread, Alexandrow said the crimes strike at the heart of public safety and worsen already fragile relationships between law enforcement and communities.

"This doesn’t help, that’s for sure. Makes it more difficult (to build trust)," he acknowledged.

And for those who carry out these schemes, Alexandrow had a blunt warning: "They’re just making our job that much more difficult. Look out when they get caught."

