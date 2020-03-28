NYPD detective becomes first NYC office to die from coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A New York Police Department detective became the first officer in New York City to die from the coronavirus, officials said.

Det. Cedric Dixon, 48, worked out of the 32nd Precinct in Harlem. He died Saturday morning in a hospital in the Bronx, the New York Post reported.

Sources told the Post that the detective suffered from asthma and diabetes prior to his death.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said confirmed the virus has also killed two civilian members of the NYPD - an administrative assistant and a custodian.

"We are hurting, we are crying, we continue to fight," Shea said. "Please help us to help you by staying inside."

The coronavirus has sickened 512 NYPD commanders, officers, and civilian employees.

One of those who became effected was Deputy Commissioner John Miller, the department's top counter-terror cop.