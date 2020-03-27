NYPD confirms second death due to coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The New York City Police Department lost its second worker to the coronavirus pandemic, the department announced Friday.

Giacomina Barr-Brown, a civilian employee with seven years on the job, died Thursday night in her home, authorities said.

"It is with great sadness that the New York City Police Department announces the death of another member of our family stemming from the coronavirus andemic," the department said in a statement.

Barr-Brown worked for the 49th Precinct Roll Call Office, where she helped handle patrol and administrative assignments, according to the NYPD.

Earlier on Thursday, the department also announced the death of Dennis Dickson, a custodian of 14 years assigned to police headquarters who succumbed to the illness at a hospital in Brooklyn.

"Mr. Dickson was again on the front line cleaning and disinfecting 1 Police Plaza so that our personnel could be here safely," an NYPD statement on his death said.

New York state has confirmed more than 44,000 cases of coronavirus as of Friday, with more than 25,000 of them in New York City. Hundreds of people have died statewide, including 450 in the city.

With the Big Apple suffering from a huge amount of coronavirus cases, the NYPD said it was dealing with a surge in employees calling out sick this week, reaching over 4,000 -- or 11.4 percent of the workforce.

A week ago, a combined 52 uniformed officers and civilian employees of the NYPD had tested positive for the virus. By Friday, the number climbed to 512, including 442 officers and 70 civilians.

The NYPD, which is the country’s largest police department, is not the only group of first responders dealing with pronounced effects of COVID-19 in New York. The FDNY said it had 206 members who have tested positive as of Friday evening, with more than 2,300 members out on medical leave for illness or injury.

To help deal with the national crisis, President Trump signed a historic $2 trillion stimulus package on Friday.

Fox News' Bryan Llenas and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.