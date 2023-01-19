Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

DeSantis awards $100M for hurricane erosion recovery efforts

FL undertaking restoration efforts in 16 coastal counties

Associated Press
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday awarded $100 million for beach erosion projects and other restoration efforts in 16 coastal counties damaged by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

The Republican announced the funding at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, which was heavily damaged by the storms last year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $100 million for hurricane erosion recovery efforts causes by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. This money will aid restoration efforts in 16 coastal counties. 

The money is part of a legislative package approved by state lawmakers during a special session in December that focused on property insurance following the storms.

Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in southwest Florida in late September and tore across the state, causing widespread damage. Hurricane Nicole then hit in November, making landfall on the eastern coast of Florida, slamming areas where Ian had caused severe beach erosion just weeks earlier.