Hurricanes
Published

Building collapses at Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida

Many of the buildings were weakened during Hurricane Ian and are expected to be further damaged by Tropical Storm Nicole

Sarah Rumpf
Sarah Rumpf
A beachside building has partially collapsed in Daytona Beach, Florida, as Tropical Storm Nicole begins to impact eastern Florida.

On Wednesday, Daytona Beach Shores police began evacuating structures along the coastline that have been deemed unsafe as Tropical Storm Nicole barrels toward eastern Florida.

FOX 35 News captured footage of a beach ocean safety building that has already partially collapsed near the coastline.

FLORIDA WILL FEEL IMPACT OF TROPICAL STORM NICOLE, WHICH IS STILL ON TRACK TO STRENGTHEN

A building collapses on the shore of Daytona Beach in Volusia County, Florida as residents face another possible hurricane.  (Fox 35)

Officials say that many buildings along Daytona Beach's shores had previous damage from Hurricane Ian and are now in more jeopardy of serious damage from the incoming storm.

1 DEAD, 2 MISSING AFTER FLOODS, SNOW, TORNADO HIT CALIFORNIA ON ELECTION DAY

Officials are trying to evacuate people from the Daytona Beach Shores area by 4 p.m. Wednesday, and Volusia County has a mandatory evacuation by 10 a.m. on Wednesday for residents.

Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in the Bahamas late Wednesday morning with maximum winds up to 70 mph. 

Nicole is expected to rise to hurricane strength on Wednesday as it eyes Florida's already battered east coast.

Wednesday morning, a seawall at Daytona Beach crumbled into the ocean as the incoming tropical storm brought powerful waves to the coastline. 

Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night over the Mid-Atlantic states.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 