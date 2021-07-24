Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Published

Derek Chauvin's first prison mugshots released one month into 22 1/2 year sentence for murder of George Floyd

Chauvin is being held at the maximum security prison Oak Park Heights

By Paul Best | Fox News
Derek Chauvin sentenced for more than 22 years for the death of George Floyd Video

Derek Chauvin sentenced for more than 22 years for the death of George Floyd

Fox News correspondent Michael Tobin give an up-close analysis from Minneapolis on 'Special Report'

The first prison mugshots were released Saturday of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd

Chauvin, 45, is currently being held at Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility, which is about 30 miles east of the scene where he kneeled on Floyd's neck for roughly nine minutes on May 25 of last year. 

DEREK CHAUVIN CLOSING IN ON PLEA DEAL FOR FEDERAL CIVIL RIGHTS CHARGES: REPORT

Derek Chauvin, 45, was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison on June 25 for the murder of George Floyd. 

Derek Chauvin, 45, was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison on June 25 for the murder of George Floyd.  (Minnesota Department of Corrections)

Chauvin showed little emotion when he was sentenced on June 25 as his face was obscured by a mask, but he did briefly say he wants to give his "condolences to the Floyd family."

His 22 1/2 year sentenced fell short of the 30 years requested by the state, but was more than the 12 1/2 years recommended under state guidelines. He could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence with good behavior, which means he would get out after about 15 years. 

Saturday's prison mugshot was originally reported by TMZ

Chauvin is still facing federal civil rights charges in Floyd's death as well as an earlier 2017 incident in which he allegedly choked and struck a teenager. 

Floyd's death ignited a racial reckoning in the United States as well as protests worldwide.

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

