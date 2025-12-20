LA deputies caught on camera racing into foggy ocean to rescue disoriented paragliders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies were caught on camera rescuing two paragliders from drowning on Friday after they fell in the fog-covered ocean near Malibu.

Bodycan footage from one of the deputies showed them racing into action after responding to a call of two victims in distress, with authorities yelling to the paragliders to "Hang on!"

"Without hesitation and fully aware of the danger, LA County Sheriff's Department Deputies Matkin and Grigoryan removed their department-issued gear and jumped in the water," the sheriff's department said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

The deputies swam out roughly 75 feet to a man and woman whose feet had become entangled in their heavy safety equipment that was pulling them down, which the deputies were able to cut off with their knives.

Deputy Christopher Matkin called the rescue "tense," explaining that the frantic paragliders kept pulling them under in their panic.

"We were able to calm them down," he added at a press conference.

Deputy Sevak Grigoryan said that they didn’t have much time to think.

"It was just, ‘We gotta act and we gotta to act now," he said.

The department said the paragliders’ ill-fated trip likely happened as they descended and ran into the ocean’s fog bank.

"And that’s where it appears they became disoriented and crashed into the ocean," a third deputy said.

Both paragliders are expected to fully recover.

"This rescue demonstrates the courage, quick thinking, and selfless dedication of LASD deputies, who routinely place themselves in harm’s way to protect and save lives," the department said.

"Deputies Matkin and Grigoryan’s decisive actions under dangerous conditions exemplify the Sheriff’s Department’s commitment to public safety and service to the community."