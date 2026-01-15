Rescue helicopter saves hiker injured in mountain fall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ A rescue helicopter lifted an injured hiker to safety after a fall on a mountain in Australia. See the video.

→ Las Vegas tourism drops to early 2000s levels — will these numbers keep falling?

→ The State Department shared a travel advisory for Grenada over violent crime concerns.

Conversation starters

→ Travelers clash over whether standing up right after landing is rude or necessary.

→ A luxury cruise line goes adults only as more travelers seek quieter, kid-free vacations.

Discovery tales

→ Archaeologists uncover centuries-old gallows used to display executed prisoners.

→ Dozens of decades-old shoes found on a beach spark questions about their origin.

→ A lost 18th-century Spanish mission is discovered in Texas after decades of searching.

Quote of the week

"Watching my kids uncover and hold coins buried for more than 2,000 years was unforgettable."

Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News Digital that her children uncovered ancient coins during a West Bank tour, saying the moment was "another reminder that the Holy Land isn't just a place we see on the news — it's foundational to the Christian and Jewish faiths alike."