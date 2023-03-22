Denver police identify 17-year-old student accused of shooting two high school administrators

A manhunt is underway in Denver, Colorado, for 17-year-old East High School student Austin Lyle, who allegedly shot two school administrators on Wednesday morning while being patted down during a daily search.

Denver police identified Lyle and described him as a Black male about 5 feet, 5 inches and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie and may be driving a 2005 red Volvo XC90 with a Colorado license plate that has a tag number of BSCW10.

Police are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of Lyle, who allegedly opened fire around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday before fleeing school grounds.

Both of the school administrators were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One of them was in stable condition and the other was critically wounded.

Anyone with information about Lyle's whereabouts can reach Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.