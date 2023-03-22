Expand / Collapse search
Denver
Published

Denver police identify 17-year-old student accused of shooting two high school administrators

Denver police are searching for 17-year-old Austin Lyle, who may be driving a red Volvo XC90

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Two faculty members shot at Denver high school Video

Two faculty members shot at Denver high school

Police in Colorado are searching for the student suspect who they believe left the scene.

A manhunt is underway in Denver, Colorado, for 17-year-old East High School student Austin Lyle, who allegedly shot two school administrators on Wednesday morning while being patted down during a daily search. 

Denver police identified Lyle and described him as a Black male about 5 feet, 5 inches and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie and may be driving a 2005 red Volvo XC90 with a Colorado license plate that has a tag number of BSCW10.

Austin Lyle, 17, is wanted for attempted homicide after allegedly shooting to high school administrators on Wednesday morning in Denver, Colorado. 

Austin Lyle, 17, is wanted for attempted homicide after allegedly shooting to high school administrators on Wednesday morning in Denver, Colorado.  (Denver Police Department)

Police are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of Lyle, who allegedly opened fire around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday before fleeing school grounds. 

Both of the school administrators were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One of them was in stable condition and the other was critically wounded. 

Austin Lyle may be driving a 2005 red Volvo XC90 similar to the vehicle seen in this photo. 

Austin Lyle may be driving a 2005 red Volvo XC90 similar to the vehicle seen in this photo.  (Denver Police Department)

Anyone with information about Lyle's whereabouts can reach Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest