Denver man using app to track stolen car exchanges gunfire with suspects; 12-year-old killed

Police in Colorado say a 12-year-old is dead after gunfire erupted between a man tracking his stolen car through a smartphone app and the car theft suspects.

In a press release, Denver Police say they received a report of an auto theft Sunday while the vehicle's owner, an adult male, was tracking the stolen vehicle using an app on his phone.

"When the vehicle’s owner approached the car, he was involved in an exchange of gunfire with occupant(s) in the stolen vehicle," the press release said.

Police say a juvenile male then drove the stolen car a few blocks, roughly 0.2 miles, where he was found by officers who discovered he had a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner later identified the juvenile as 12-year-old Elias Armstrong, and his death was ruled a homicide, The Denver Post reported.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the owner of the stolen vehicle who exchanged fire with the suspects has not been charged with a crime, and the incident remains under investigation.

"It appears other occupants of the stolen vehicle fled on foot from the 2900 block of W. 10th Ave. prior to officers’ arrival," the press release stated.

"Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP."

A Denver Police spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that no charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon and that the sequence of events, including who opened fire first, is part of an ongoing investigation.

"Per standard procedure, at the conclusion of the investigation, the findings will be presented to the Denver District Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible charges," the press release stated.