Denver joins list of cities struggling with homeless camps

Denver plans to start clearing out homeless camps that have developed around shelters as early as Tuesday.

It's a problem confronting fast-growing cities across the country as affordable housing becomes scarcer.

Denver says the camps scattered on sidewalks near Coors Field pose a health hazard. Spokeswoman Julie Smith says the city has tried to get people into shelters for the last six months.

She says people won't be forced out, but their belongings will be put in storage.

Some homeless people and advocates say many of those camped out there don't have anywhere else to live in a time of skyrocketing rents and they shouldn't be forced to live in crowded shelters.

Last week in San Francisco, crews cleared out a homeless camp that officials had declared a health hazard.