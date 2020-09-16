Dentist who extracted tooth on hoverboard sentenced to 12 years in prison

An Alaska dentist who extracted a patient’s tooth while riding on a hoverboard has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars for that stunt and other wheel-y bad crimes.

Seth Lookhart was sentenced Monday in Anchorage Superior Court on dozens of charges that stemmed from his scooting antics to Medicaid fraud and removing a patient’s teeth without their permission, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

ALASKA DENTIST FILMED EXTRACTING TOOTH WHILE ON HOVERBOARD CONVICTED ON 46 COUNTS

He was convicted back in January on charges of reckless endangerment, illegally practicing dentistry and medical assistance fraud.

“In reviewing all this over and over again, I have this visceral response — you darn near killed some people,” Judge Michael Wolverton said in handing down the sentence.

ALASKA DENTIST RODE HOVERBOARD WHILE PERFORMING PROCEDURE, AUTHORITIES SAY

The court heard testimony at his trial from patient Veronica Wilhelm, who was sedated when he was recorded performing her tooth extraction on a hoverboard in July 2016.

In the cellphone video, Lookhart could be seen riding away from the procedure with his hands triumphantly in the air.

He allegedly texted a video of the stunt to at least eight people, joking that it was a “new standard of care,” NBC News reported.

Lookhart — who had his dental license suspended in 2017 — was also ordered by the judge not to practice medicine during his 10-year probation once he’s released from prison, the Anchorage Daily News reported.