Democrat mayor not welcome at funeral for slain police officer

A funeral service was held Monday for Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez, killed two weeks ago in the line of duty, and the city's mayor did not attend at the request of the officer's family members.

Darion C. McMillian, 23, was charged with several felonies, including one count of first-degree murder, for the killing of the 26-year-old officer on Nov. 4.

"My brother and I… we wanted to become Chicago police officers… it was our calling," Martinez's brother, Adrian Martinez, also a police officer, told mourners at the funeral. "Becoming police officers was not just a job title for us, but who we were supposed to be."

Hundreds of mourners, including police officers, citizens and public officials, gathered for the funeral.

After originally planning to attend the service, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson reversed his decision on Saturday, Fox 32 reported.

"The family of Officer Enrique Martinez continues to be in my prayers as they prepare to lay him to rest. I heard from the family and am honoring their request and will no longer plan to attend the honors funeral services," the mayor's statement read.

"This has been an emotional two weeks for the loved ones of Officer Martinez, the Chicago Police Department, and the city of Chicago. We all want to do right by Officer Martinez and give his family and the CPD family space to grieve. The focus must remain on Officer Martinez, his loved ones, and the CPD as our city continues to honor his ultimate sacrifice and legacy of service."

That latest statement came after the mayor's previous comments on Friday, when he said he would be attending.

"Mayor Johnson will attend honors funeral services and celebration of life for Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez. Mayor Johnson will join Superintendent Snelling and the Chicago Police Department to honor the legacy of service Officer Martinez will forever inspire. Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with the Martinez family and Officer Martinez’s beloved fiancé.

"The Mayor of Chicago will attend all honors funeral services for every Police Officer, Firefighter or EMT who loses their life in the line of duty. These official honor services are solemn moments to honor the sacrifice of our officers and first responders. It is the Mayor’s honor to support the officers of the entire Chicago Police Department, especially in moments of grief."

Representatives for Martinez’s family held a press conference on Friday evening, when they said that both Johnson and Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker would not be welcomed at the funeral, Fox 32 reported.

The governor's office said it always respects the wishes of the family and would not attend, according to the outlet.

Fatal Chicago shooting

Chicago police said the fatal shooting happened when Martinez and his partner responded to a report about a vehicle, with three people inside, blocking traffic in the East Chatham neighborhood.

Before additional officers arrived to assist, Martinez and his partner spoke with the driver and observed McMillian reaching for a bag on the floor of the vehicle, police said.

When instructed to stop, McMillian allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired, fatally wounding Martinez.

"Officer Martinez and all of our police officers run toward this danger to protect everyone in the city," Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said in a previous press conference. "We all need to be outraged at the violent offenders who are creating endless cycles of trauma in our communities.

Martinez is survived by his mother, Rosa; father, Adrian; sister, Angelica; brother, Adrian, and fiancée, Lesly, according to his obituary.

"On the night of his murder, my brother was taken from all of us, our world stopped. On his final tour, my brother looked evil and terror in the face and took his final breath," Adrian Martinez said at the funeral. "That night, my brother saved countless lives, as he was pierced by multiple bullets. Every bullet that struck my brother could have taken the life of someone's mother, father, sister, brother, or friend."

"Because of my brother's strength and courage, we are all able to see another day, embrace a loved one…and live without fear. Enrique will always be my little brother…you will never be forgotten."

