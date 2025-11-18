Dem slammed for 'sick' defense of colleague caught texting Epstein and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Dem slammed for 'sick' defense of colleague caught texting Epstein

2. Professor's outburst about Trump's plans draws reaction from White House

3. Military veterans in Congress tell troops to defy commands in viral video

MAJOR HEADLINES

MYSTERY AT SEA – Cheerleader found dead on Carnival cruise stuffed under bed, wrapped in blanket. Continue reading …

DRAINING THE BAYOU – DHS launching massive immigration operation in two states. Continue reading …

ROAD TO RUIN – Sanctuary states slammed after dozens of illegal immigrants found driving big rigs. Continue reading …

SOFTWARE STALL – Major car maker recalling 256K cars due to potentially dangerous glitch. Continue reading …

FUMBLE – Miami coach fumes over playoff rankings despite head-to-head win against Notre Dame. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

STRONGER BONDS – Trump names Saudi Arabia major non-NATO ally, unveils record defense deal. Continue reading …

SECRETS EXPOSED – Senate sends Jeffrey Epstein files bill to Trump's desk after unanimous vote. Continue reading …

BORDER LINE – Mexico's president fires back at Trump's cartel strike plan: ‘Not going to happen.’ Continue reading …

BEIJING ON NOTICE – Trump-backed project uncovers mineral treasure that could end China's tech dominance. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

PROOF POSITIVE – Education Secretary says shutdown shows schools can operate without federal oversight. Continue reading …

CAMPUS CRACKDOWN – TPUSA urges Trump admin to 'pull every lever at its disposal' to overhaul higher education. Continue reading …

GLASS CEILING – 'The View' co-host says a conservative woman could win the presidency ‘faster than a liberal.’ Continue reading …

FLIP FLOP – Democrat changes tune on who's to blame for trans policy backlash. Continue reading …

OPINION

JOE ABRAHAM – An illegal immigrant killed my daughter. Katie and Illinois are both getting justice. Continue reading …

CHUCK DEVORE – Biden’s green energy fiasco, not Trump's reforms, is jacking up your electric bill. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

PRESIDENTIAL KICKOFF – Trump praises Ronaldo during White House dinner. Continue reading …

LOST PILOT – Government releases newly declassified Amelia Earhart disappearance records. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on gridiron glory and presidential pastimes. Take the quiz here …

RETAIL REVIVAL – Target slashes prices on thousands of items in bid to revive slipping sales. Continue reading …

WATER WORKS – Feline rides shotgun after tropical storm. See video …

WATCH

STEPHEN MILLER – President Trump is the peace president. See video …

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – The Dems are going to regret embracing transparency. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST as we examine how the Epstein File Transparency Act could shake up Washington ahead of the midterms. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.