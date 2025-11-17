Expand / Collapse search
McMahon says government shutdown proved schools don't need federal oversight at all

Education secretary points to 43-day shutdown as proof federal education oversight is unnecessary

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Linda McMahon questions the federal government in education after the country's longest shutdown Video

Linda McMahon questions the federal government in education after the country's longest shutdown

Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon argues the 43-day government shutdown proved schools don't need federal oversight to function properly.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said Monday the recent government shutdown proved federal involvement isn’t essential for schools to operate.

McMahon released a video on social media claiming the nation’s education system continued to operate normally throughout the government shutdown.

"The Democrats kept the government shut down for 43 days. Flights were delayed, SNAP benefits ran dry, small-business and housing loans were frozen, but one major component of life for American families went virtually unaffected, education," McMahon said.

President Trump signed legislation last week ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. 

Education Secretary Linda McMahon

Education Secretary McMahon reiterated Monday that the shutdown showed schools can function without federal bureaucracy. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"The Federal Department of Education furloughed 90% of its staff. And what happened? Nothing," McMahon continued. "Schools stayed open, students went to class, teachers got paid. The shutdown proved our schools don't depend on Washington bureaucracy to function. If 90% of an agency supposedly governing education can disappear for weeks without disrupting education, do we really need it at all?"

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump made downsizing the federal government — including dismantling the Education Department — one of his key promises.

Education Department

The U.S. Department of Education headquarters building in Washington, D.C.  (J. David Ake/Getty Images)

The Department of Labor absorbed some of the Education Department's workforce programs as part of Trump’s effort to eliminate the department.

In March, McMahon laid off half of the department's workforce while Trump announced an executive order that he planned to shutter the department.

Donald Trump dancing at rally

Since Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, the commander-in-chief made downsizing the government one of his key campaign promises, including dismantling the department of education. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Fox News' Diana Stacy contributed to this report.

