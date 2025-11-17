McMahon says government shutdown proved schools don't need federal oversight at all

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said Monday the recent government shutdown proved federal involvement isn’t essential for schools to operate.

McMahon released a video on social media claiming the nation’s education system continued to operate normally throughout the government shutdown.

"The Democrats kept the government shut down for 43 days. Flights were delayed, SNAP benefits ran dry, small-business and housing loans were frozen, but one major component of life for American families went virtually unaffected, education," McMahon said.

President Trump signed legislation last week ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

"The Federal Department of Education furloughed 90% of its staff. And what happened? Nothing," McMahon continued. "Schools stayed open, students went to class, teachers got paid. The shutdown proved our schools don't depend on Washington bureaucracy to function. If 90% of an agency supposedly governing education can disappear for weeks without disrupting education, do we really need it at all?"

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump made downsizing the federal government — including dismantling the Education Department — one of his key promises.

The Department of Labor absorbed some of the Education Department's workforce programs as part of Trump’s effort to eliminate the department.

In March, McMahon laid off half of the department's workforce while Trump announced an executive order that he planned to shutter the department.

Fox News' Diana Stacy contributed to this report.