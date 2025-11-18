'The View' co-host Joy Behar says a conservative woman could win the presidency 'faster than a liberal'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Joy Behar suggested Tuesday that a conservative woman could have a better chance of winning the presidency than a liberal one.

On the show's podcast, Behar, her co-host Sunny Hostin and "The View" producer Brian Teta commented on a recent segment where they discussed whether a woman could ever become president. Hostin said she couldn't see one winning in her lifetime, but Behar suggested it was possible with the right candidate.

"It's possible that somebody like a Liz Cheney could win if she wasn't in the doghouse with her own party right now," Behar said. "She could be somebody who could run. I think maybe a conservative woman would win faster than a liberal. It's possible."

"A lot of people think that," Teta responded. "A lot of people think a conservative woman might win first."

"A White conservative woman," Hostin clarified, adding that there's still "a lot of misogyny in this country."

No woman has ever won the Republican presidential nomination.

Earlier on "The View," the women discussed former first lady Michelle Obama's recent comments about America not being ready for a female president.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin disagreed with Obama, arguing that the recent candidates, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, were flawed.

"I respectfully disagree with the first lady," Griffin said. "I don't think that we're not ready. I think when you look at the two candidates that were Democratic nominees, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, there is sexism that plays in. They were flawed candidates."

Behar pushed back on the comment, insisting that several other countries, such as Mexico, have already elected female presidents.

"We're the only country," Behar said.

During the show, Hostin said she didn't believe that the country was ready to elect a Black woman president because of its history of racism and misogyny.

"Because of my lived experience, as an Afro Latina, I’m able to look at this world with a different prism, and I’m able to tell this country and tell this audience and tell my fellow co-hosts some uncomfortable truths. This is a country based on racism and slavery, and founded in it, there is systemic racism and misogyny," Hostin said.