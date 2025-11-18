Trump praises Ronaldo during White House dinner with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: 'It's an honor'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was seen at the White House for dinner on Tuesday night, as his appearance coincided with President Donald Trump hosting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the black-tie affair, Ronaldo — making his first U.S. appearance in almost a decade — got a shoutout from the president.

"My son is a big fan of Ronaldo," Trump said during a speech to a group that included Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook. "And Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now that I’ve introduced you. Thank you for being here, it’s an honor."

Ronaldo has also shared how he feels about Trump, who recently said "he’s one of the guys that can help to change the world" during an interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo has been playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The 40-year-old signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the club, reportedly worth more than $400 million.

With Portugal qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo is set to compete in his sixth tournament next summer in North America. He and Argentina’s Lionel Messi will make history when they step on the pitch as the only players to ever appear in six men’s World Cups.

Ronaldo said this will "definitely" be his last appearance for Portugal on the World Cup stage. There was a question about whether he’d play in another tournament following the team’s stunning loss to Morocco in the previous World Cup.

But Ronaldo has been playing for Al-Nassr since then, moving from Manchester United to the Saudi Pro League. While it was an unexpected move by one of the best soccer players of all time, he has embraced his new home, where he serves as an ambassador for the kingdom’s tourism authority.

Trump has also been heavily involved in the sport, with his FIFA task force preparing for next year’s tournament, which will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Trump announced the "FIFA Pass" alongside the organization’s president, Gianni Infantino, on Monday — a new initiative for ticket holders around the globe who will be entering the U.S. for the World Cup.

The new system will allow World Cup ticketholders to receive priority interviews to obtain visas. Trump also noted that the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security have been working "tirelessly" to "ensure that soccer fans from all around the world are properly vetted and able to come to the United States next summer easily."

"I’ve directed my administration to do everything within its power to make the 2026 World Cup an unprecedented success. I think it’s going to be the greatest, and we are setting records on ticket sales," Trump added.

The World Cup is set to begin June 11, 2026, and conclude July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The World Cup is set to begin June 11, 2026, and conclude July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.