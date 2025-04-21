Delta passengers in Orlando evacuate plane due to engine fire

A Delta Air Lines flight was evacuated just before takeoff at Orlando International Airport in Florida on Monday after flames began shooting out of one of the plane’s engines, the airline told Fox News Digital.

Delta Flight 1213 from Orlando to Atlanta was on the tarmac when people inside the airport captured video of passengers on the flight using the emergency slides to evacuate the aircraft. Moments later, flames were seen shooting out from part of the plane.

The Airbus A330 was carrying 200 passengers, 10 flight attendants and two pilots when the incident happened, a Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Flames were spotted in the tailpipe of one of the plane’s two engines, prompting the flight crew to follow procedures to evacuate the passenger cabin, the spokesperson said.

There were no initial reports of injuries, and passengers returned to the terminal where Delta said they were given food and beverages. Passengers were expected to board a different aircraft that would take them to their destinations.

"We appreciate our customers' cooperation and apologize for the experience," a Delta spokesperson said. "Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible."

The airport said in a statement that the fire was contained and extinguished.

It is unclear what caused the engine flames. Delta said maintenance teams will examine the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the agency is investigating the fire.