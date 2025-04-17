Southwest Airlines flight bound for Mexico returns to Houston after 'engine issue'

A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Los Cabos, Mexico, Thursday morning returned to a Texas airport after a reported engine issue.

Flight 3006, carrying 134 passengers, landed safely at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, according to a statement from Southwest Airlines.

After the incident, the crew followed procedures and helped passengers evacuate the aircraft onto the tarmac, according to Southwest.

Customers will be taken to their final destination of Cabo San Lucas in Los Cabos, Mexico, the airline said.

"We appreciate the professionalism of our flight crew in responding to this situation," Southwest said in the statement. "Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees."

On Tuesday, a Frontier Airlines flight from Florida to Puerto Rico experienced an issue during landing at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico.

Frontier Flight 5306, an Airbus A321, was landing with 228 passengers when it experienced a "mechanical problem" that resulted in one of the wheels on its landing gear breaking off, Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Dia reported .

Flight investigator Luis Irizarry told Puerto Rico’s WAPA-TV it appeared a young co-pilot was flying the plane during the incident and a captain took over to land safely.

No injuries were immediately reported, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Frontier Airlines told Fox News Digital the flight from Orlando to San Juan "experienced a hard landing upon arrival."

"The aircraft landed safely, and there were no injuries to the passengers or crew," Frontier said. "The incident is under investigation."

