Delaware
Delaware woman critically wounded by police after she shot a 26-year-old

26-year-old victim also in critical condition in DE

Associated Press
A woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her, authorities said.

The armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night, the New Castle County police department said in a news release.

Both officers opened fire on the woman, hitting her in the chest, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was in critical condition, according to the release.

Delaware police shot a woman at an apartment complex after the woman shot a 26-year-old during an argument.

Investigators believe the woman had shot a 26-year-old woman during an argument. The other woman also was in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

Neither woman's name was immediately released.

Both officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure, the Delaware News Journal reported.