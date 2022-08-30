Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Delaware
Published

Delaware health officials will include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits

80% of fatal overdoses in Delaware involved fentanyl

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Delaware health officials announced Monday that they will soon include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits distributed to the public.

The effort is aimed at preventing accidental overdoses due to fentanyl consumption, the Division of Public Health’s Office of Health Crisis Response said in a news release.

Fentanyl is now the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in Delaware, found in more than 80% of fatal overdoses, officials said. There were 515 overdose deaths in Delaware last year, an increase of 15% from 2020, according to Division of Forensic Science data. Fentanyl was found in 83% of those deaths.

CHICAGO WARNS LOLLAPALOOZA-GOERS TO BE WARY OF FENTANYL: ‘TEST YOUR DRUGS’

Delaware health officials say that Narcan kits will now come with fentanyl test strips.

Delaware health officials say that Narcan kits will now come with fentanyl test strips. (Fox News)

The test strips are highly sensitive and marijuana, cocaine, meth, ecstasy, and other substances can be tested for the presence of fentanyl, officials said. Most overdoses are unintentional, officials said and people may not realize how strong a drug is or that it contains fentanyl, which cannot be detected by sight, taste, smell or touch.

FAMILIES WHO HAVE LOST KIDS TO FENTANYL SHARE MIXED FEELINGS ABOUT TODAY'S TEST STRIPS

The Division of Public Health also distributes 10-pack fentanyl test strip kits through a free mail-order program.