Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Delaware
Published

Motorcyclist in Delaware dies in crash caused by SUV making U-turn

29-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, 71-year-old SUV driver uninjured

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday when an SUV pulled into the motorcycle’s path, Delaware State Police said.

The crash happened on Limestone Road in the Wilmington area, when the driver of a northbound Honda CRV made a U-turn into the path of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, a police said in a news release.

The motorcyclist moved onto the right shoulder to avoid a crash, but the Honda also moved onto the shoulder to pull into Carousel Park. The motorcycle hit the Honda, then the curb and the motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

DELAWARE HEALTH OFFICIALS WILL INCLUDE FENTANYL TEST STRIPS IN NARCAN KITS

A motorcyclist in Delaware was killed after they were knocked off of their bike by a 71-year-old man attempting to make a U-turn.

A motorcyclist in Delaware was killed after they were knocked off of their bike by a 71-year-old man attempting to make a U-turn. (Fox News)

POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN ACCUSED OF INAPPROPRIATELY TOUCHING YOUNG GIRLS AT DELAWARE BEACH

The 29-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The 71-year-old driver of the Honda and his passenger were not injured.