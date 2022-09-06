Motorcyclist in Delaware dies in crash caused by SUV making U-turn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday when an SUV pulled into the motorcycle’s path, Delaware State Police said.

The crash happened on Limestone Road in the Wilmington area, when the driver of a northbound Honda CRV made a U-turn into the path of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, a police said in a news release.

The motorcyclist moved onto the right shoulder to avoid a crash, but the Honda also moved onto the shoulder to pull into Carousel Park. The motorcycle hit the Honda, then the curb and the motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The 71-year-old driver of the Honda and his passenger were not injured.