Delaware
Published

Delaware scuba team pulls decades old car from lake

The vehicle had not been reported missing or stolen

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A scuba unit with the Delaware State Police recovered a vehicle from the bottom of a creek on Monday. 

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) had contacted state police about assisting with a 1994 Hyundai Elantra from Broad Creek in southwestern Delaware

    The car pulled from the lake.  (Delaware State Police)

    A scuba unit on the scene at Broad Creek. (Delaware State Police)

    A eroded and dilapidated car.  (Delaware State Police)

The Hyundai was recovered from approximately 16 feet of water, police said. 

Police said the vehicle has not been reported missing or stolen

Photos shared by Delaware State Police show the car smashed and eroded. No further details were released. 

