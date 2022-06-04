Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden spotted at Delaware beach after security scare

President Biden was spotted at a Delaware beach following a security scare

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Peter Doocy | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Biden was spotted on a beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday afternoon.

Fox News obtained a picture of Biden walking down the beach on Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m.,which was after a private aircraft entered restricted airspace near the president's beach house.

Biden was taken to a nearby fire station after the airplane was detected.

"Shortly before 1 p.m. today a privately owned aircraft entered the restricted airspace over Rehoboth Delaware after mistakenly entering a secured area," the U.S. Secret Service said in a statement. "The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace."

BIDEN HUSTLED TO SECURE LOCATION AFTER AIRCRAFT ENTERS AIRSPACE NEAR BEACH HOUSE

President Biden was spotted on a beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday afternoon.

President Biden was spotted on a beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday afternoon. (Fox News)

The pilot of the plane was not following published flight guidance, according to the Secret Service.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance," the statement reads. "The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot."

