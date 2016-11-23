Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

South Carolina
Published

Defense: Slager a good officer who used force appropriately

By | Associated Press
  • 99b44f22-
    Image 1 of 2

    North Charleston police officer Michael Slager listens during his murder trial at the Charleston County court in Charleston, S.C., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Grace Beahm/Post and Courier via AP, Pool) (The Associated Press)

  • a6e16bf4-
    Image 2 of 2

    Thomas Owens a forensic pathologist, testifies during the murder trial of former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager at the Charleston County court in Charleston, S.C., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Grace Beahm/Post and Courier via AP, Pool) (The Associated Press)

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The defense in the trial of a former South Carolina police officer accused of murdering an unarmed black man is building its case that Michael Slager was a good officer who used force appropriately during his five years as a patrolman.

The defense continues its case Wednesday. Slager is charged in the April 2015 shooting death of Walter Scott as he ran from a traffic stop. Cellphone video of Scott being shot five times in the back by the white officer stunned the nation.

Late Tuesday, a defense expert testified that although Slager used a Taser 14 times as an officer, the use of force was appropriate.

Darren Porcher, a professor at Pace University and former policeman, said in some of the situations Slager faced, he might have used more force.