Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado

DEA busts drug traffickers in makeshift nightclub, takes 50 illegal aliens into custody

Feds take nearly 50 illegals into custody at Tren de Aragua makeshift nightclub

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
close
DEA takes 50 illegal aliens into custody Video

DEA takes 50 illegal aliens into custody

DEA and Denver law enforcement conducted an early-morning operation in Colorado on Sunday targeting drug traffickers and members of the Tren de Aragua gang. Approximately 50 illegal aliens were taken into custody. (Credit: DEA Rocky Mountain)

Federal agents took nearly 50 illegal immigrants into custody early Sunday during an operation targeting the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA)'s networks in Colorado. 

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Rocky Mountain Field Division said its agents, as well as partners at the Denver offices for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted an early morning operation targeting drug trafficking and TdA members in Adams County, Colorado. 

The early morning raid targeted what federal authorities deemed a "makeshift nightclub" in Adams County that was "invite-only." The DEA said "dozens connected to the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang were there." 

'DEPORTATION FLIGHTS HAVE BEGUN' AS TRUMP SENDS 'STRONG AND CLEAR MESSAGE,' WHITE HOUSE SAYS

DEA agents raid nightclub of illegals

DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division said agents arrested nearly 50 illegal immigrants during an early morning raid in Adams County, Colorado. (DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division)

In posts on X, the agency shared photos of illegal immigrants lined up in handcuffs in the snow. 

"Drugs, weapons, and cash were seized in Adams County," one post said. "Nearly 50 illegal aliens were taken into custody."

DEA agents outside Venezuelan gang's makeshift nightclub

DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division said agents stormed a makeshift nightclub that was invite-only and filled with Tren de Aragua gang affiliates.  (DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division)

TRUMP'S ICE NABS CHILD SEX OFFENDERS AMONG 530+ ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CAUGHT IN SINGLE DAY

Another post included video of the bus used to take the nearly 50 illegal immigrants away from the scene. The DEA said many of those detained are connected with TdA gang from Venezuela but did not specify the breakdown. 

The operation comes as President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan is spearheading his mass deportation strategy, first prioritizing apprehending criminal illegal immigrants across the country. 

Federal agents with detained illegal immigrants in Colorado

DEA agents seen with handcuffed illegal immigrants outside a makeshift nightclub, where alleged Tren de Aragua gang affiliates were apprehended.  (DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since Trump took office, ICE raids have been reported in Colorado, New York City, Buffalo, N.Y., Boston, California, and Minnesota so far, and hundreds of illegal immigrants have been detained. 

The White House said deportation flights have also begun. Trump said Sunday that the U.S. would launch retaliatory measures against Colombia for refusing two deportation flights. 

Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace