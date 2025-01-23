Trump’s ICE nabs child sex offenders among 530+ illegal immigrants caught in single day

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a number of child sex offenders, as well as gang members and other criminals, among the more than 530 illegal immigrants it caught on another day of the Trump-era mass deportation campaign.

Official stats show that as of 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, there were 373 criminal arrests and 165 non-criminal arrests for the day. That includes more than 1,000 removals or repatriations. The agency also arrested 16 gang members, including four belonging to the bloodthirsty Tren de Aragua.

According to ICE records, the arrests included one in Buffalo, New York of an Ecuadorian national convicted of rape. Also in Buffalo, agents arrested Pedro Julio Mejia, a national from the Dominican Republic convicted of sexual conduct against a child.

In St. Paul, Minnesota, agents nabbed Cristofer Alexander Ramirez-Oliva, a Honduran with a conviction for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, agents arrested Ariel Rene Romice-Patino, a Mexican who was convicted of sexual exploitation of a child and sentenced to 62 months in prison.

Agents also arrested Magdaleno Zenen Hernandez Garcia, a Mexican national convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child aged 14 or younger.

In New York, agents arrested Turkish national Gokhan Adriguzel, who is a known or suspected terrorist, officials say.

In Chicago, agents arrested Rimon Aparicio-Pimentel, a Mexican with a previous conviction for attempted murder, for which he was sentenced to 17 years in prison. ICE lodged a detainer on him in 2017, but it was not honored by authorities, and he was released without ICE being notified.

The haul is the latest day of busy work for ICE, which is leading the mass deportation operation launched by the new administration. Before Thursday, ICE had made 460 arrests since Trump was inaugurated.

Trump has promised to "seal" the border and launch what he said would be a historic deportation campaign. On day one, he signed 10 orders related to the border, including orders to restart wall construction, end parole programs, limit birthright citizenship and deploy the military to the border.

His administration has also ended a Biden-era guideline on "sensitive places" where ICE could not conduct enforcement and removed limits on the use of expedited removals to quickly deport migrants.

Fox News this week witnessed ICE Boston make eight arrests, including multiple MS-13, Interpol Red Notices, murder and rape suspects, and a volatile Haitian gang member with 18 convictions in recent years who told our cameras that he "ain’t going back to Haiti" and "f--- Trump, Biden forever!"

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed to the latest arrests as proof the administration is delivering on its promises.

"The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway.," she said on X. "Promises made. Promises kept."