Mother of slain congressional intern says DC Council treats violent crime like a 'joke' amid unsolved killing

The mother of a congressional intern killed in a drive-by shooting one month ago harshly criticized the Washington, D.C., Council, saying its residents "are not being protected."

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst , was shot June 30 at around 10:28 p.m. He died at an hospital July 1. Tarpinian-Jachym was in Washington, D.C., as an intern for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan.

Police said the shooting, which didn't target Tarpinian-Jachym, also left a 16-year-old male and an adult female injured. As of Friday, no suspects are in custody. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest, near the Mt Vernon Sq 7th St-Convention Center Metro stop.

Several people exited a car and began shooting, killing Tarpinian-Jachym.

Eric's mother, Tamara Jachym, told Fox News Digital she feels the D.C. Council is treating violent crime like a "joke."

"Your constituents are dying. They're getting killed and maimed. … This isn't OK. And it's not. I'm speaking for everybody. I'm angry that this is happening," Jachym said. "These people are not being protected.

"The council needs to work with the federal government and stop this stuff and stop their pettiness. Get the money to hire the cops, to pay them the overtime, to get more people on the force. This isn't a joke anymore. People are getting killed. I don't care what color you are. I don't care if you have money or not."

Jachym said Eric was an "old soul" who would often visit elderly people in his area.

"He enjoyed people. He was really, he really liked older people, like, you know, elderly people. He would help them. He would stop by and talk to them. I think because he wanted to learn, like, knowledge-wise. He liked everybody, and it didn't matter where you came from, what your background was, if you were rich or poor or working class, if you had a disability," Jachym said. "He was just a good kid, and he loved life."

Former homicide Det. Ted Williams told Fox News Digital arrests are harder to make in investigations such as this one, because police are starting from scratch.

"Drive-by shootings are always very difficult to resolve. And, yet, there are a lot of individuals who know a great deal and who, and some of these individuals, these witnesses, actually know who the shooter or shooters are. But because of the intimidation factor here in the District of Columbia, you'll find that these individuals will remain silent," Williams said.

Click here to see MPD's poster:

Estes said in an earlier statement to Fox News Digital Tarpinian-Jachym would be remembered for his "kind heart."

I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile," Estes said in a statement. "We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time."

