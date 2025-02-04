DC plane crash: Airport employees arrested over leaked video of midair collision

Two employees with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in D.C. are accused of leaking official airport footage of the moment when an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter collided with American Airlines passenger Flight 5342 just outside Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) into the Potomac River last week.

Both men have been charged in connection with making an unauthorized copy of Airports Authority records related to the Jan. 29 plane collision, according to MWAA. The suspects apparently leaked the footage to CNN, as FOX 5 D.C. reported.

Authorities arrested and charged Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, of Rockville, Maryland, with computer trespass, a misdemeanor, on Jan. 31.

Upon further investigation, authorities arrested and charged Jonathan Savoy, 45, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, with the same crime.

The collision killed a total of 67 people, and authorities are still working to identify all the victims involved and clean debris from the Potomac as of Tuesday.

Savoy was released on a summons by a magistrate, and Mbengue was booked into the Arlington County Adult Detention Center and released on his own recognizance, MWAA told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Authorities have not released any further information about the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to CNN for comment.