Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Washington DC

DC plane crash: Airport employees arrested over leaked video of midair collision

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority workers were charged with making an unauthorized copy of records related to the midair collision

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
Traffic congestion at DCA airport is an ‘accident waiting to happen’, says former pilot Video

Traffic congestion at DCA airport is an ‘accident waiting to happen’, says former pilot

Former licensed commercial pilot Anthony Roman analyzes the aircraft collision near Washington, D.C. on ‘Fox News Live.’

Two employees with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in D.C. are accused of leaking official airport footage of the moment when an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter collided with American Airlines passenger Flight 5342 just outside Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) into the Potomac River last week. 

Both men have been charged in connection with making an unauthorized copy of Airports Authority records related to the Jan. 29 plane collision, according to MWAA. The suspects apparently leaked the footage to CNN, as FOX 5 D.C. reported.

Authorities arrested and charged Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, of Rockville, Maryland, with computer trespass, a misdemeanor, on Jan. 31.

Upon further investigation, authorities arrested and charged Jonathan Savoy, 45, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, with the same crime.

ARMY SAW SPIKE IN DEADLY AVIATION CRASHES YEAR BEFORE DC PLANE CRASH DISASTER

Mohamed Lamine Mbengue mugshot

Authorities arrested and charged Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, of Rockville, Maryland, with computer trespass, a misdemeanor, on Jan. 31. (FOX 5 DC/ Arlington Co. Sheriff's Office)

The collision killed a total of 67 people, and authorities are still working to identify all the victims involved and clean debris from the Potomac as of Tuesday.

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN DC PLANE CRASH INVOLVING AMERICAN AIRLINES JET AND MILITARY HELICOPTER

Video appears to show midair plane crash at Reagan Washington National

An Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair with an American Airlines jet at Reagan Washington National airport. (Credit: EarthCam) (EarthCam)

Savoy was released on a summons by a magistrate, and Mbengue was booked into the Arlington County Adult Detention Center and released on his own recognizance, MWAA told Fox News Digital in a statement.

DC PLANE CRASH TIMELINE: MIDAIR COLLISION INVOLVES 67 PASSNEGERS, CREW MEMEBERS, SOLDIERS

DC plane crash site

Wreckage is seen in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, on Thursday, Jan. 30.  (Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles, U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have not released any further information about the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to CNN for comment.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.