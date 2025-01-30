Victims identified in DC plane crash involving American Airlines jet and military helicopter

Family and friends of those who lost their lives in the deadly American Airlines and Army helicopter collision are sharing tributes online as they wait for more answers about how this tragedy happened.

The midair crash occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday, when an Army helicopter and an American Airlines plane collided near Reagan National Airport outside of Washington, D.C. All 67 people onboard both aircraft are presumed dead.

Tim Lilley identified his son, 28-year-old Sam Lilley, as first officer on American Airlines flight 5342.

"I was so proud when Sam became a pilot. Now it hurts so bad I can’t even cry myself to sleep. I know I’ll see him again, but my heart is breaking," Tim Lilley wrote in a Facebook post. "Sam was the First Officer on the flight that crashed in DC last night. He was doing great in his career and his personal life. He was engaged to get married in the fall."

"It is so devastating to lose someone that is loved so much," he added.

Scott Hubbard Jr., a friend and former colleague of Sam Lilley, wrote on Facebook: "I had the honor to help welcome him to one of his first flying jobs at SkyLens as the outgoing chief pilot due to starting my career at the airline. He was a phenomenal pilot. I never got to fly with him at the airlines as I changed companies but I was so proud to know him and consider him friend. My heart is heavy for his family and fiancé."

"You left an everlasting impact on us all and we are grateful for you," he added. "Blue Skies brother. And my condolences are with all the other crew members, the passengers, and military service members in the helicopter. This is a sad day."

A flight attendant on board the flight has been identified as Ian Epstein.

"It is with a very heavy heart and extreme sadness that myself along with our children Hannah Epstein and Joanna Epstein and his sister Robbie Epstein Bloom and her husband Steven Bloom and nieces Andi and Dani inform you that Ian Epstein was one of the flight attendants on American Airlines Flight 5342 that collided last night when they were landing in DC," Debi Epstein, Ian's wife, wrote in a Facebook post. "Please pray for Ian and our family as we travel to DC. We will update when plans are made."

Fox News Digital was told that Epstein, who grew up in Montreal, Quebec, had also recently become a flight attendant a few years ago, and loved traveling and his job.

American Airlines has not yet confirmed the identities of Lilley or Epstein.

D.C. fire and EMS chief John A. Donnelly said during a news conference Thursday that he’s confident all of the bodies from the crash will be recovered.

"I’m confident that we will do that," he told reporters. "It will take us a little bit of time. It may involve some more equipment."

Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia announced that multiple victims were former students in the school system.

"Our hearts are heavy as we process the devastating news of last night’s tragic plane crash over the Potomac River involving an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter. This unimaginable loss has deeply affected our community, and with great sorrow, we have learned that multiple victims were former LCPS students," the school district said in a release Thursday. "Many other Loudoun families have also been impacted, and we extend our deepest condolences to all those grieving in the wake of this tragedy."

Doug Zeghibe, the CEO of the Skating Club of Boston, said Thursday that six of its members died in the collision last night.

Zeghibe said 14 skaters were returning home from a national development camp in Wichita, Kansas and six of them were members of his organization.

"Our sport and this club have suffered a horrible loss with this tragedy," Zeghibe said. "Skating is a tight-knit community where parents and kids come together six or seven days a week to train and work together. Everyone is like family. We are devastated and completely at a loss for words."

"Six is a horrific number for us, but we're fortunate and grateful it wasn't more than six," Zeghibe said. "This will have long-reaching impacts for our skating community.

Two of the members were coaches who were former world pair champions and two were teenagers. Mothers of the athletes died as well, he added.

The Kremlin said Thusday that Russian figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who competed in multiple Olympic Games and medaled in multiple world championships, were among those aboard the American Airlines flight.

