Washington DC
Published

DC gym apologizes for 'insensitive' Juneteenth cocktail

The Juneteenth drink at the Washington, D.C. gym's member pool club was 'insensitive,' the director of operations said

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A popular gym in Washington, D.C. is apologizing after a bar at one of their pool clubs served a Juneteenth-themed drink.

The drink, which some on social media say was served at the VIDA Fitness Penthouse Pool Club in Washington, D.C., was called a "Watermelon Henny Lemonade" and allegedly contained Hennessy, watermelon liquor, and lemonade. 

In an email sent to members of the Penthouse Pool Club on July 1, Aaron Moore, director of operations for VIDA Fitness, said that the drink was "inappropriate, insensitive, and should not have happened under our watch."

A popular gym in Washington, D.C. is apologizing after a bar at one of their pool club's served a Juneteenth-theamed drin (Google Maps)

"On behalf of the senior team here at Penthouse Pool Club and VIDA Fitness, I want to apologize for the Juneteenth celebratory cocktail. It was inappropriate, insensitive, and should not have happened under our watch. I felt tremendous remorse and pain when I realized we had let down the VIDA family and our larger community," Moore wrote.

Moore said that the company has "dedicated considerable resources" over the past two years to ensure an "error like this would not happen."

"However, after an internal review, we learned that we did not follow our own processes and fell well short of our standards," Moore then wrote.

To avoid another instance like this, Moore said that the company has begun "retraining our team on the proper submission process for cultural heritage celebrations so that offensive ideas like the Juneteenth cocktail do not happen again."

The company is also providing "more advanced training" intended to "ingrain the sensitivities and greater awareness of DEI into our daily lives."

"We want you to know that we own this mistake and sincerely apologize to our members, employees, and guests," Moore said. 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.