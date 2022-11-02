Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

DC Fire officials investigating risqué Halloween video purportedly filmed at station: report

DC Fire and EMS spokesperson describes 'inappropriate use' of property

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Officials from Washington, D.C.’s Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department are investigating a provocative Halloween-themed video that appears to have been filmed inside and outside one of the city’s fire stations, a report says. 

The clip shows up to six women dressed in firefighter gear making risqué poses at what appears to be the Engine Company 7 building near Nationals Park, according to Fox5 DC. 

In the one-minute, 20-second clip captioned "Happy Halloween," the Lil’ Wayne song "Fireman" can be heard and one of the women is seen twerking, the Fox station added. 

Other footage broadcast by the station appears to show a woman twirling around a pole inside the station and multiple women posing in front of a fire truck. 

WASHINGTON, D.C., SCHOOL BUS DRIVER ARRESTED FOR DWI AFTER CRASHING BUS WITH KIDS ON BOARD DURING FIELD TRIP 

Engine Company 7 in southwest Washington, D.C., where the video appears to have been filmed, according to Fox5 DC.

Engine Company 7 in southwest Washington, D.C., where the video appears to have been filmed, according to Fox5 DC. (Google Maps)

"We do not condone the use of department property or personnel for this inappropriate use," a DC Fire and EMS spokesperson told Fox5 DC in a statement.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A District of Columbia Fire and EMS Unit ambulance.

A District of Columbia Fire and EMS Unit ambulance. (U.S. Capitol Police)

The spokesperson also said the city fire department was made aware of the video Monday night and has launched an investigation, the station reported. 

DC Fire and EMS did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday from Fox News Digital. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.