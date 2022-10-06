Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
DC deputy mayor charged after caught-on-camera alleged assault, Bowser dodges questions over video

Washington, DC, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Christopher Geldart faces assault charges over confrontation in Virginia gym parking lot

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Bowser confronted over alleged caught on video assault involving DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart Video

Bowser confronted over alleged caught on video assault involving DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart

FOX 5 DC reporter Sierra Fox tries to show DC Mayor Muriel Bowser surveillance video of the alleged assault incident involving Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart, but she refuses to watch. 

Washington, D.C.’s deputy mayor for "public safety and justice" was charged in connection to a caught-on-camera alleged assault in the parking lot of a gym he belongs to in nearby Arlington, Virginia. 

Christopher Geldart, 53, has been charged with assault after allegedly grabbing the neck of Dustin Woodward, a trainer at the Gold’s Gym, during an altercation in the parking lot on Oct. 1.

According to Arlington Police, an argument ensued after Geldart allegedly opened his car door, hitting the parked car of Woodward’s girlfriend. Geldart, appointed by Bowser to serve as Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice on January 28, 2021, has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

When FOX 5 DC reporter Sierra Fox attempted to show the video of the incident to Bowser on camera, the D.C. mayor balked.

"I haven’t seen it, and I won’t be commenting…" Bowser says. But Fox interjects, "You’re looking at it now," holding up her cell phone with the video ready to play out. 

"Actually, I asked you for it earlier so I could review it, and that’s where I will review it – in my office." 

FOX 5 DC obtained surveillance video showing an alleged assault carried out by DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart outside a gym. 

FOX 5 DC obtained surveillance video showing an alleged assault carried out by DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart outside a gym.  (FOX 5 DC)

"So, you’re going to speak with us later about this at a different time?" Fox asked. 

"No, I probably won’t," the mayor said. "Because I asked you for some information you had and you didn’t give it to me."  

This file photo shows DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart answer questions at a previous, unrelated press conference. 

This file photo shows DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart answer questions at a previous, unrelated press conference.  (FOX 5 DC)

"It’s a little frustrating, right? Because he’s way too big to be trying to be a bully, especially with his position," Woodward told FOX 5. "We’ve been dealing with him for a while at Gold’s. At multiple locations actually, that’s how we even figured out who he was. So, something needs to be done because you can’t just abuse your power like that. That’s pretty frustrating on my end."

This file photo shows Mayor Muriel Bowser at the opening of the new Metro headquarters building, in Washington, DC. 

This file photo shows Mayor Muriel Bowser at the opening of the new Metro headquarters building, in Washington, DC.  (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Geldart previously served as the District’s Operational Lead during the emergency response to COVID-19 and Director of the Department of Public Works. 

After refusing on-camera questions, Bowser’s office released a statement, saying: "We take any accusations seriously and are reviewing the matter. While it is under review, Deputy Mayor Geldart is on leave. Unfortunately, it sounds like something that happens to a lot of people — a dispute over something minor — and we hope it is resolved quickly."

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 