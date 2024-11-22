DC brothers freed after wrongful murder convictions seek presidential pardon

Two brothers who spent decades in prison after being convicted of a 1984 murder in Washington, D.C., they say they did not commit, are seeking a presidential pardon.

Charles and Chris Turner were convicted as teenagers for the killing of Catherine Fuller in Northeast Washington, D.C. near the intersection of 8th and H Street, Fox 5 DC reported.

They have since been released and are fighting for a pardon that would help restore their rights.

"With the pardon, we get a chance to fix all that and bring a closure to this case once and for all," Chris Turner told Fox 5 DC.

After decades in custody for a crime which they did not commit, the brothers maintain a positive view on the future and the impact they can have moving forward, stressing that they will not allow their case to mentally hold them back.

"People get upset more that we’re not bitter," Chris Turner said. "We think if you remain bitter, remain upset about what occurred – even though it was an atrocity and it was injustice – that you stay locked up mentally."

The case revealed allegations of suppressed evidence, coerced testimony and investigative errors.

Seventeen people were arrested in connection with Fuller’s murder, with eight ultimately convicted, according to Fox 5 DC. The six who are still alive all maintain their innocence after collectively serving more than 200 years behind bars.

The Turner brothers have become involved in their community and remain hopeful about their futures, although limitations in areas such as career prospects remain due to their felony records.

"We’ve actually said we might join the police force if we didn’t have this on our record … I used to want to be in the Navy. I can’t serve my country because I have a record," Charles Turner said.

The brothers' fight for a pardon represents a crucial step in restoring their reputation and rights lost in the convictions.

Charles Turner said he believes a pardon would bring validation to himself and the other five convicted men, as well as to his family, friends and others who have supported him.

"It would also validate – help to validate – what they know, not what they believe, but what they know. There’s a big difference there," he said.

Most presidential pardons have been granted between Election Day and Inauguration Day.