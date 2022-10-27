Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

DC authorities search for missing woman last seen near Catholic University

Missing Taylor Hackel was last seen Monday in Washington, D.C., near the Catholic University of America campus

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for missing 24-year-old Taylor Hackel.

Hackel was last seen Monday on the 600 block of Jackson Street Northeast in D.C. near the National Basilica and the Catholic University of America campus, and she has not been heard from since.

Her disappearance was apparently reported to police on Wednesday, MPD said in a Thursday alert.

"There is [no] mention in the report that she is in danger," MPD communications officer Makhetha Watson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

  • Missing Taylor Hackel
    Image 1 of 2

    Taylor Hackel was last seen in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 24. (MPD)

  • Missing Taylor Hackel of D.C.
    Image 2 of 2

    Taylor Hackel was last seen on the 600 block of Jackson Street Northeast in D.C. (Facebook)

Another missing poster for Hackel states that the 24-year-old is a CUA student, and her car is parked at Centro Maria — a religious organization in D.C.

 The flyer also says her debit card was last used at an ATM in the country of Georgia.

Taylor Hackel's car is parked outside Centro Maria in Washington, D.C.

Taylor Hackel's car is parked outside Centro Maria in Washington, D.C. (Google Maps)

She is described as 5-feet. 7-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan sweater, white shirt and black pants, according to MPD.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Hackel's whereabouts to contact MPD's Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 727-9099.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.