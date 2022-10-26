Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania authorities issue warrant for woman who allegedly abducted daughter, 6; Amber Alert issued

Pennsylvania authorities said Zoe Moss, 6, and Vanessa Gutshall were last seen Tuesday

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Pennsylvania authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old girl they believe is at risk for harm and issued a warrant for her mother, who is also missing. 

Vanessa Gutshall, 37, and Zoe Moss, 6, were last seen at about 8 p.m. at the Rivertowne Restaurant & Bar in Wrightsville, Fox Philadelphia reported. 

Officials said Gutshall fled with her biological daughter during a court-ordered, non-school related visit at East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown at about 6 p.m. 

Zoe Moss, 6, is being sought by Pennsylvania authorities after last being seen with her mother. Pennsylvania authorities have issued an Amber Alert for both.

Zoe Moss, 6, is being sought by Pennsylvania authorities after last being seen with her mother. Pennsylvania authorities have issued an Amber Alert for both. (Pennsylvania State Police)

"It is imperative that we find Zoe Moss immediately because of the potentially dangerous situation she is in with her mother," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. "Just because her mother is involved does not mean she is in less danger."

An Amber Alert issued by the Pennsylvania State Police said authorities believe Moss "may be at special risk of harm or injury."

Police are searching for the pair as well as a gray 2016 VW Jetta with the license plate number KXR-3699.

    Vanessa Gutshall, 37, is being sought by authorities. (Pennsylvania State Police)

    Pennsylvania authorities said Vanessa Gutshall was driving a 2016 VW Jetta. (Pennsylvania State Police)

Moss is described as 3-feet 8-inches tall, 50 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. Gutshall, who police say was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, is 5-foot 2 inches, weighs 100 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.