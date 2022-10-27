Colleen Weaver disappearance: FBI joins search as police reviewing dozens of tips

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a missing 16-year-old Massachusetts teenager whom police believe is "in danger" after vanishing from her home in Raynham last week.

Raynham police have announced they are reviewing "more than 50 tips from citizens across New England and beyond" in hopes of tracking down Colleen Weaver, who left her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

"We are humbled by the outpouring of prayers and well wishes," the missing teenager’s father, Casey, told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

Investigators earlier this week asked residents of Springfield and Provincetown, Massachusetts; Bristol and Hartford, Connecticut; Wells, Maine; Brattleboro, Vermont; and Concord, Portsmouth, Manchester, and Keene, New Hampshire, to be on alert for Weaver, who they say "may have traveled to a location approximately 100 miles away."

The FBI’s Boston field office is among the agencies now assisting in the search.

"Without any contact from Weaver since her disappearance, she is believed to be in danger, and anyone with information about her whereabouts or who may have seen her recently is asked to contact the Raynham Police Department immediately... or call 911," Raynham Police said.

Police also say a candlelight vigil will be held in Raynham on Thursday night. A poster promoting that event says it is "to pray for Colleen Weaver’s safe return home."

"The Raynham Police Department is committed to doing everything it can to safely locate Colleen and we greatly appreciate the immense support we have received since our investigation began last week," Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said.

Casey Weaver told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the family believes Colleen "was lured from the home by someone."