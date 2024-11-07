Daniel Penny trial: Subway madman raised fists before Marine vet's deadly chokehold, witness testifies

Moments before New York Marine veteran Daniel Penny placed the erratic Jordan Neely in a chokehold that proved fatal, the emotionally disturbed homeless man raised his fists in the middle of a subway car while shouting at passengers, a witness testified Thursday.

Moriela Sanchez, an 18-year-old from Harlem, said she was taking the train home from school when chaos broke out.

Neely, 30, threw his jacket down and squared up, she testified on day 11 of what is expected to be a six-week trial in New York City.

"If no one gives him water or food, he’s gonna start putting hands on people," she said. "He was going to start attacking."

She added that he was shouting it at everyone on the train car, not any specific rider. Despite the aggression, he didn't touch anyone, she added.

"After that, Penny started putting his hands around his neck – and after that he dropped him down so he was closed off from attacking people," Sanchez testified. "Penny dropped down on his back, and Jordan was on top of him."

She said that it was her belief that Penny was doing it to stop Neely from attacking people.

She got off at the next stop and called 911. She said Penny still had Neely in a chokehold at that time. She noted that a second man, whom she described as a Black male wearing a hat, helped Penny hold Neely down during the encounter.

Manhattan prosecutors say Penny went too far and negligently caused Neely's death. The defense argues that his actions were justified defense.

Penny, who is a 25-year-old Marine Corps veteran and college student majoring in architecture, could face up to 19 years in prison if convicted.

Neely had a history of mental illness and criminality, including a prior charge for assaulting a 67-year-old New York City woman in 2021.

