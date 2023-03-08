‘Dangerous’ Georgia escapee captured after leaving work detail, sheriff says

The manhunt for a "dangerous" Georgia inmate who walked off a work detail earlier this week has ended after authorities captured the escapee Tuesday night, officials said.

William Knight, 28, was captured without incident in Washington County around 7:45 p.m. after he left a work site in Hardwick on Monday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of authorities handcuffing Knight as he lay face down on the ground.

Knight was seen leaving the work site in a gray Toyota Corolla, which authorities later found abandoned in Washington County.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Corrections said Knight was seen walking in a heavily wooded area within the county on the prior night.

Investigators set up a perimeter around Indian Trail Road and Highway 272 near Oconee and Highway 540 during the search for Knight, according to the sheriff’s office.

Knight is an inmate at Baldwin State Prison. He is serving a 10-year sentence after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine in 2015, according to online prison records.

Officials said additional information on Knight’s capture would be released later.