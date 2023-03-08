Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

‘Dangerous’ Georgia escapee captured after leaving work detail, sheriff says

William Knight, serving time for involuntary manslaughter, captured in Washington County, Georgia

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The manhunt for a "dangerous" Georgia inmate who walked off a work detail earlier this week has ended after authorities captured the escapee Tuesday night, officials said.

William Knight, 28, was captured without incident in Washington County around 7:45 p.m. after he left a work site in Hardwick on Monday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of authorities handcuffing Knight as he lay face down on the ground.

Knight was seen leaving the work site in a gray Toyota Corolla, which authorities later found abandoned in Washington County. 

GEORGIA MURDER SUSPECT SEEN DRAGGED FROM HOME HOURS BEFORE MISSED COURT HEARING

William Knight was captured without incident on Tuesday night in Washington County, Georgia.

William Knight was captured without incident on Tuesday night in Washington County, Georgia. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Corrections said Knight was seen walking in a heavily wooded area within the county on the prior night.

  • Knight walking in woods at night
    Image 1 of 3

    William Knight was pictured walking in a wooded area in Washington County after his escape. (Georgia Department of Corrections)

  • Georgia State Patrol car on scene
    Image 2 of 3

    Officials said William Knight was considered to be dangerous but was not known to be armed. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

  • authorities searching for Knight along a road at night
    Image 3 of 3

    Law enforcement continued the manhunt for William Knight on Tuesday near Indian Trail Road and Highway 272. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators set up a perimeter around Indian Trail Road and Highway 272 near Oconee and Highway 540 during the search for Knight, according to the sheriff’s office. 

William Knight drove away from a work site in Hardwick, Georgia, on Monday, setting off a short-lived manhunt.

William Knight drove away from a work site in Hardwick, Georgia, on Monday, setting off a short-lived manhunt. (Washington County Sheriff's Office / Georgia Department of Corrections)

DOMESTIC TERROR SUSPECTS IN ‘COP CITY’ ATTACK HAVE LINKS TO LEFT-WING GROUPS, PROTEST MOVEMENTS

Knight is an inmate at Baldwin State Prison. He is serving a 10-year sentence after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine in 2015, according to online prison records. 

William Knight is serving a 10-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter.

William Knight is serving a 10-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter. (Georgia Department of Corrections)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials said additional information on Knight’s capture would be released later.