Georgia
Published

Manhunt in Georgia for ‘dangerous’ inmate who left work detail, authorities say

William Knight is serving 10 years in state prison for involuntary manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A manhunt in Georgia continued Tuesday for a "dangerous" inmate who is serving time for involuntary manslaughter after he walked off a work detail, authorities said.

William Knight, 28, was on a work detail in Hardwick, where he was last seen driving a gray Toyota Corolla, the Georgia Department of Corrections said.

Investigators tracked the vehicle and found it abandoned near Oconee, Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said. 

Knight is believed to be on foot near Indian Trail Road and Highway 272, according to the sheriff’s office. 

William Knight is serving a 10-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter. (Georgia Department of Corrections)

Officials said Knight is considered dangerous but is not known to be armed.

  • Georgia State Patrol car on scene
    Image 1 of 2

    Officials said William Knight was considered to be dangerous but was not known to be armed. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

  • authorities searching for Knight along a road at night
    Image 2 of 2

    Law enforcement continued the manhunt for William Knight on Tuesday near Indian Trail Road and Highway 272. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities described Knight as a White male, standing 6 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing about 156 pounds.

Knight is an inmate at Baldwin State Prison. He is serving a sentence of 10 years after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine in 2015, according to online prison records. 

Investigators said the vehicle Knight was last known to be driving, a Toyota Corolla, was found abandoned in Oconee, Georgia. (Georgia Department of Corrections)

Knight was scheduled for a possible release in June 2025.