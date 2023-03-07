Manhunt in Georgia for ‘dangerous’ inmate who left work detail, authorities say

A manhunt in Georgia continued Tuesday for a "dangerous" inmate who is serving time for involuntary manslaughter after he walked off a work detail, authorities said.

William Knight, 28, was on a work detail in Hardwick, where he was last seen driving a gray Toyota Corolla, the Georgia Department of Corrections said.

Investigators tracked the vehicle and found it abandoned near Oconee, Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said.

Knight is believed to be on foot near Indian Trail Road and Highway 272, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said Knight is considered dangerous but is not known to be armed.

Authorities described Knight as a White male, standing 6 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing about 156 pounds.

Knight is an inmate at Baldwin State Prison. He is serving a sentence of 10 years after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine in 2015, according to online prison records.

Knight was scheduled for a possible release in June 2025.