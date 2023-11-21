Dallas police release bodycam video of shootout involving capital murder suspect

New police body camera video revealed a scary situation when Dallas officers and U.S. Marshals got into a shootout with a capital murder suspect.

Officers say on Nov. 16 a U.S. Marshals Task Force with the assistance of Dallas police went to an apartment in far northeast Dallas to serve a warrant for 20-year-old Jordan Owens, who they say is wanted for the Oct. 16 murder of 23-year-old Chi'quavion Ross.

Owens allegedly began firing at officers using a modified pistol after they knocked on his door for three minutes, announced their presence and breached the door, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said during a press conference, FOX 4 reported.

In the video, Senior Corporal Edgar Morales was shot in the calf in the initial exchange, and is seen walking with a slight hobble afterward.

"This suspect had already shown he had no regard for human life, wanted for capital murder, tried to murder my officers and officers of this task force last Thursday," Garcia said.

At some point during the exchange of gunfire, Owens was also shot.

During the press conference, Garcia said Owens was given strict orders to surrender but he did not comply, so officers entered the apartment.

"He was armed with an illegal weapon with a modification we and our law enforcement partners work to take off our streets daily. The Glock switch, as you’d heard me say before, small device that allows a semi-automatic weapon to fire automatically within seconds. Owens fired more than 15 rounds in that doorway at our officers and then an additional six at some point during the confrontation," Garcia said.

Garcia said police eventually made their way inside the apartment and took Owens into custody.

Morales was treated for his injuries and was released from the hospital, while Owens was also taken to the hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.

Garcia says two other suspects in the murder case remain at large.

"This suspect is the type of dangerous, violent criminal this task force comes into contact with on a regular basis," Garcia said.

In addition to the capital murder warrant, Garcia says Owens will face 3 counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.