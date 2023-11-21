Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado

Colorado police hunt gunman after 3 people killed in quadruple shooting over property dispute

Police say Hanme K. Clark, 45, allegedly shot four people over a property line dispute on Monday

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
close
Colorado police corner wanted suspect on roof of home Video

Colorado police corner wanted suspect on roof of home

Pueblo police officers located the suspect hiding on top of a home located in the 2600 block of Vinewood Lane. With nowhere else to go, officers borrowed a Fire Department’s ladder, and took the suspect into custody without incident.

The hunt is on for a Colorado man who shot four people, killing three and seriously wounding another, over an ongoing property line dispute, police said. 

Police have since identified the suspected shooter as Hanme K. Clark, 45, and asked locals to be on the lookout for his covered white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with the license plate number BHLK27.

Clark stands at 6'3" and weighs about 200 pounds, the department wrote in their alert, and may be traveling with a dark-haired woman.

"We have a very good idea on where the suspect and vehicle is. We are working with another law-enforcement agency to take them to custody," Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith told 11 News.

COLORADO PLASTIC SURGEON SENTENCED TO JUST 15 DAYS AFTER TEEN DIES DURING BREAST IMPANT SURGERY

Hanme K. Clark

Hanme K. Clark, 45, who stands 6'3" and weighs about 200 pounds, is driving a covered white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and may be accompanied by a dark-haired woman. After allegedly killing three people and wounding a fourth on Monday, per the Custer County Sheriff's Office, he has managed to evade police custody. (Custer County Sheriff's Office in Colorado)

Custer County Sheriff's Department deputies received reports around 1 p.m. Monday of a shooting at 173 Rocky Ridge Road in a wooded area about eight miles northeast of Westcliffe, about 75 miles southeast of Colorado Springs. 

The first deputy of a SWAT team arrived about 25 minutes later due to the remote location, the department wrote in a press release.

"We entered kind of at a high risk and checked to see if there's any survivors," Smith told CBS 11 News.

Once on the scene, police found two men and a woman shot dead. A fourth victim – a woman in critical condition who is expected to survive her injuries – was reportedly airlifted to a Colorado Springs hospital.  

A surveyor was on the property line with the group when the shooting happened, but managed to get away safely, the department told ABC Denver 7.

"It’s not something we normally see. The first thing I want to say... my thoughts are with the families of the victims," Smith told 11 News.

CHICAGO MAN, 72, FATALLY SHOT IN DRIVE-BY WHILE LEAVING FAMILY PARTY

Hanme K. Clark Dodge Ram 1500

The Salida Police Department, which is assisting the Custer County Sheriff's Department in their search, posted this photo of the Dodge Ram 1500 fugitive Hanme K. Clark is believed to be driving. (Salida Police Department)

Clark and one of the victims, the department said, had been involved in an ongoing property line dispute.  

Clark is considered armed and dangerous, the department wrote, and residents are asked to call authorities rather than approach him. 

173 Rocky Ridge Road

It took 25 minutes for deputies to get to the remote area of Westcliffe after a shooting was reported at 173 Rocky Ridge Road, per the Custer County Sheriff's Department. (Google Maps)

EXPERTS RECOMMEND ISOLATING DOGS AMID RESPIRATORY 'MYSTERY ILLNESS'

A shelter-in-place order has been announced in the Salida area as police continue to search for the homicide suspect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

School buses will not be picking up children within the shelter-in-place zone. Fox News Digital could not reach the Salida School District for clarification on whether classes were in session on Tuesday. 

Fox News Digital could not reach the Custer County Sheriff's Department for an update on the manhunt.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.