Texas
Published

Dallas girl, 13, shot during armed robbery attempt, 3 suspects arrested

The 13-year-old girl was shot twice

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
The Collin County, Texas, Sheriff's Office has charged three suspects in connection to a failed Aug. 24 armed robbery attempt that left a 13-year-old girl hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Officials have charged Chung Hup, Zenzele Dube and Bawi Bik with first-degree felony counts of aggravated robbery, injury to a child and engaging in organized criminal activity, as FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth first reported.

"I’m extremely proud of my deputies for their dogged determination and the relentless pursuit as they coordinated with the Lewisville Police Department and agents from Homeland Security Investigations to track down and arrest the criminals who attempted to rob and then shot this child," Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a Thursday statement.

Deputies on Aug. 24 responded to the August incident near Melissa, Texas — a suburb of Dallas — where they found the injured 13-year-old, who had been shot twice, the sheriff's office said in a Thursday press release.

First-responders immediately began lifesaving measures, including the use of a tourniquet, on the girl, who survived her injuries, FOX 4 reported.

The three men are being held on $450,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.

