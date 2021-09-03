Dallas girl, 13, shot during armed robbery attempt, 3 suspects arrested

The Collin County, Texas, Sheriff's Office has charged three suspects in connection to a failed Aug. 24 armed robbery attempt that left a 13-year-old girl hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Officials have charged Chung Hup, Zenzele Dube and Bawi Bik with first-degree felony counts of aggravated robbery, injury to a child and engaging in organized criminal activity, as FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth first reported.

WOULD-BE CAR BURGLAR SHOT IN CAR BY HOMEOWNER: ‘I WILL NOT GO BACK TO PRISON’

"I’m extremely proud of my deputies for their dogged determination and the relentless pursuit as they coordinated with the Lewisville Police Department and agents from Homeland Security Investigations to track down and arrest the criminals who attempted to rob and then shot this child," Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a Thursday statement.

Deputies on Aug. 24 responded to the August incident near Melissa, Texas — a suburb of Dallas — where they found the injured 13-year-old, who had been shot twice, the sheriff's office said in a Thursday press release.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

First-responders immediately began lifesaving measures, including the use of a tourniquet, on the girl, who survived her injuries, FOX 4 reported.

The three men are being held on $450,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.