Dad steps up at son's basketball game after audio malfunctions, sings national anthem

An Ohio dad stepped up after the sound system malfunctioned before his son's high school basketball game last Friday, singing the national anthem from the stands loud enough for the entire gymnasium to hear.

Another spectator, Johnny Futhey, quickly took some footage of the impromptu performance, and it went viral on Facebook after he posted it.

"Audio wouldn’t work to play the National Anthem at tonight’s Waverly-Portsmouth West game," Futhey wrote on the post, which has garnered more than a million views and thousands of likes. "It got quiet and a little awkward then out of nowhere Ezekiel Brown’s dad Trenton steps up big time and sings with no mic, no music, just talent!"

Brown told WJW-TV, the Fox affiliate in Cleveland that it was his son's first varsity basketball game.

“There were some technical difficulties and they couldn’t get the music to play. It seemed like forever,” Brown told the local news outlet. “Finally my wife kinda nudged me and said, ‘just sing it,’ and so I started singing and that was it.”

