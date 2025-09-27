DA Bragg's office drops case against woman who allegedly sucker-punched pro-life activist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman accused of sucker-punching a pro-life activist in a now-viral video street interview has had her case dropped because Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office missed a key filing deadline, according to the victim’s attorneys.

Brianna Rivers, 30, of the Bronx, allegedly punched pro-life activist Savannah Craven Antao while the journalist was interviewing her for the pro-life organization Live Action in New York City in April.

Rivers was charged with second-degree assault, but prosecutors dismissed the case in July when they failed to turn over evidence on time, according to the Chicago-based Thomas More Society, which plans to file a civil lawsuit against Rivers on behalf of Craven Antao.

The Thomas More Society said that Savannah went to the emergency room for stitches, resulting in $3,000 in medical bills. After the attack, Rivers walked away from the scene of the crime with both middle fingers extended, the public interest law firm said.

"District Attorney Bragg’s shocking refusal to uphold justice only works to undermine confidence in the system, especially when our political climate has become as fraught as it is now," said Christopher Ferrara, senior counsel at Thomas More Society.

"Failing to prosecute these clear-cut charges sets a dangerous standard for how our society responds to violence against those engaging in democratic dialogue."

A spokesperson for Bragg’s office told the New York Post that it is "taking immediate internal steps in light" of the botched case.

"Every victim deserves their day in court, and our office has reached out to apologize to Ms. Craven Antao for the unacceptable error of missing the discovery deadline," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment early Saturday.

Video taken by Antao’s husband captured the moment when Rivers grew fed up with the conversation she had been having with Antao.

The assailant stopped mid-speech and delivered two blows straight to Antao’s face. The reporter was sent reeling off camera as the attacker walked away from the scene.

Antao was left cut and bloodied by the altercation.

Rivers, in a Facebook post, accused Antao of inciting the attack by antagonizing her.

"To Savannah, I sincerely apologize but cannot sit around and allow you to continue pushing this one sided narrative. I understand hands being put on someone is never the answer, but throwing rocks and hiding hands is worse," she wrote, adding, "She knows the truth, and she needs to release the footage in its entirety. Savannah is a professional antagonist, not a ‘reporter’ and the truth will be told."