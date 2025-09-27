Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York City

DA Bragg's office drops case against woman who allegedly sucker-punched pro-life activist

The viral video showed the suspect delivering two blows to Savannah Craven Antao's face during a street interview

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
Pro-life reporter speaks out on battle scars after attack during interview Video

Pro-life reporter speaks out on battle scars after attack during interview

Live Action journalist Savannah Craven Antao speaks out after being punched by an interviewee on The Will Cain Show.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman accused of sucker-punching a pro-life activist in a now-viral video street interview has had her case dropped because Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office missed a key filing deadline, according to the victim’s attorneys.

Brianna Rivers, 30, of the Bronx, allegedly punched pro-life activist Savannah Craven Antao while the journalist was interviewing her for the pro-life organization Live Action in New York City in April. 

Rivers was charged with second-degree assault, but prosecutors dismissed the case in July when they failed to turn over evidence on time, according to the Chicago-based Thomas More Society, which plans to file a civil lawsuit against Rivers on behalf of Craven Antao.

PRO-LIFE JOURNALIST ASSAULTED ON STREET ASSIGNS BLAME TO DEMOCRATIC RHETORIC

pro-life journalist attacked during street interview

Pro-life conservative influencer Savannah Craven Antao got violently punched in the face during a street interview by someone who disagreed with her.  (Live Action)

The Thomas More Society said that Savannah went to the emergency room for stitches, resulting in $3,000 in medical bills. After the attack, Rivers walked away from the scene of the crime with both middle fingers extended, the public interest law firm said. 

"District Attorney Bragg’s shocking refusal to uphold justice only works to undermine confidence in the system, especially when our political climate has become as fraught as it is now," said Christopher Ferrara, senior counsel at Thomas More Society.

"Failing to prosecute these clear-cut charges sets a dangerous standard for how our society responds to violence against those engaging in democratic dialogue."

Bragg at press conference

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has dropped the case against Brianna Rivers because it missed a key filing deadline. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

DANIEL PENNY ATTORNEY CALLS PROGRESSIVE POLICIES 'HOMICIDAL,' SAYS CHARLOTTE TRAIN MURDER WAS PREVENTABLE

A spokesperson for Bragg’s office told the New York Post that it is "taking immediate internal steps in light" of the botched case.

"Every victim deserves their day in court, and our office has reached out to apologize to Ms. Craven Antao for the unacceptable error of missing the discovery deadline," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment early Saturday. 

Protest sign in front of Supreme Court

Pro-life activist Savannah Craven Antao was punched during a street interview. (BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Video taken by Antao’s husband captured the moment when Rivers grew fed up with the conversation she had been having with Antao. 

The assailant stopped mid-speech and delivered two blows straight to Antao’s face. The reporter was sent reeling off camera as the attacker walked away from the scene.

Antao was left cut and bloodied by the altercation. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivers, in a Facebook post, accused Antao of inciting the attack by antagonizing her. 

"To Savannah, I sincerely apologize but cannot sit around and allow you to continue pushing this one sided narrative. I understand hands being put on someone is never the answer, but throwing rocks and hiding hands is worse," she wrote, adding, "She knows the truth, and she needs to release the footage in its entirety. Savannah is a professional antagonist, not a ‘reporter’ and the truth will be told."

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
Close modal

Continue