Pro-life activist assaulted, bloodied during street interview about abortion

A pro-life activist was punched in the face on Thursday in New York City during a street interview gone horribly wrong.

A video clip captured pro-life influencer Savannah Craven Antao getting hit in the face by her interview subject while asking her questions about abortion and unborn children.

Footage of the aftermath of the assault revealed Antao cut and bloodied by the altercation that she had while doing the segment for the pro-life advocacy organization Live Action.

The organization shared 15 seconds of the incident, which featured the reporter debating the unnamed woman about pro-life issues.

Tensions flared as Antao’s subject appeared to push back against her viewpoints.

"You don’t understand the magnitude of having a child," the interviewee said into the host’s mic.

"I’m not the one who admitted they would be OK with killing babies in foster care and killing children that had been abused," Antao replied.

"That’s not the point," the interview subject said, stopping mid-speech and delivering two blows straight to Antao’s face. The reporter was sent reeling off camera as the attacker walked away from the scene.

Antao shared images and footage of her face following the attack in an Instagram post. She captioned the post, stating, "I was just assaulted in Harlem interviewing people on the street. In cop car. Heading to hospital. Updates soon. ABORTION SUPPORTERS ARE VIOLENT!"

The images revealed that she had been cut somewhere near her eyebrow, leading to blood covering her face. A video clip showed her riding in the back of a police vehicle attempting to describe her attacker to the officers.

"She’s big. She’s tall," the journalist told the officers as they drove to the hospital. So far, her attacker has yet to be identified.

Her husband, Henry Antao, described the incident to Live Action, stating, "The woman became aggressive and violent upon learning Savannah’s pro-life stance. I intervened to protect my wife and we immediately called 911. The police arrived, and we provided them with the assailant’s photo and description. We hope justice will be served soon."

Live Action president and founder Lila Rose put out a statement following the assault, which read, "We are deeply grateful for the work Savannah has done to protect preborn children and help end abortion in our nation. Her bravery in the face of violence is heroic. We are grateful she is safe and receiving support. No one should ever face physical assault for expressing their views in public."

Rose continued, "We will not be intimidated. Live Action will continue our goal to defund Planned Parenthood – which kills over 1,000 children every day while receiving more than $700 million in taxpayer funding. We remain committed to our mission to completely abolish abortion and ensure every child is protected under the law."

Fox News Digital reached out to the New York Police Department for additional information but has yet to recieve a response.

Antao did not immediately reply to a request for comment.