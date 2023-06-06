Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alaska
Published

Cruise ship fire near Alaska prompts dozens to evacuate

The fire in the engine room was extinguished, no injuries were reported near AK

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A fire in the engine room of a small cruise ship in Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve prompted the evacuation of dozens of passengers and crew on Monday. No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The fire on board the Wilderness Discoverer was reported to the Coast Guard around 7:30 a.m. UnCruise Adventures, which operates the ship, said 78 passengers and crew members were on board at the time.

MAN FALLS FROM CRUISE SHIP OFF FLORIDA COAST: 'LIFE OF THE PARTY'

A cruise ship is seen near Alaska on Jan. 1, 2012. A fire in a small cruise ship in Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve has prompted the evacuation of dozens of passengers and crew members on Monday. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All 51 passengers and most crew members were removed from the ship and placed on another cruise ship in the area, the Coast Guard said. Eleven crew members remained with the Wilderness Discoverer, which was expected to be towed to Ketchikan.

UnCruise Adventures said the cause of the fire was under investigation. The company said it would provide full refunds to affected passengers.