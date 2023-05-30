Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Man celebrating fiance's birthday on Memorial Day cruise falls overboard: 'Life of the party'

US Coast Guard officials said the man went overboard 186 miles off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A 35-year-old man went overboard on a Carnival Cruise ship on Monday off the Florida coast, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

The Coast Guard said in a tweet that crews were searching for the 35-year-old man who went overboard off the Carnival Magic around 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Coast Guard crews had searched 4,044 square miles over the course of 19 hours, adding that it will continue the search with air assets.

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Lines told Fox News Digital that security video shows the man leaning over the railing of his balcony and falling into the water at 4:10 a.m. on Monday. On late Monday afternoon, his companion reported him missing, according to the spokesperson.

Ronnie Lee Peale Jr. picture

Ronnie Lee Peale Jr. (GoFundMe)

"The U.S. Coast Guard has released the ship from any search and rescue efforts and advised the ship’s captain to continue on its way to Norfolk where it arrived as planned on Tuesday," the spokesperson added.

According to a GoFundMe created by Jennilyn Blosser, the 35-year-old man is Ronnie Lee Peale Jr., her partner, and said it was his "first cruise."

Carnival Magic

This picture shows the cruiser Carnival Magic, in Dubrovnik on May 20, 2020. (AFP via Getty Images)

"We went on a cruise to celebrate my birthday and sadly he went overboard and still has not been recovered. Please keep our family in your prayers and thanks for your support. This was Ronnie’s first cruise and thankfully he had a great time and made plenty of friends. He is our social butterfly that was always on the move and loved to make friends with everyone," Blosser wrote.

Blosser told WTKR that Peale Jr. is her long-term fiancé.

Carnival Magic outside

Cruise ship Carnival Magic departing Port Canaveral, Florida/ (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"He was the life of the party. It just hurts too much to even type, let alone talk about it," Blosser said. "He loved the cruise life being able to drink, gamble, and socialize put him in his happy place. This was his first cruise and I’m sure he would have been willing to do one monthly."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.